54 suspected illegal workers caught in May

In a joint operation, the Public Security Police Force and the Labour Affairs Bureau intercepted 54 suspected illegal workers in May. The authorities conducted 396 inspections at construction sites, private buildings, commercial establishments, and industrial facilities. This crackdown aims to address the issue of illegal employment and ensure compliance with local labor laws. The operation highlights the government’s commitment to maintaining a regulated workforce and protecting the rights of both employers and employees. The authorities pledged it will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate actions to address any violations uncovered.

