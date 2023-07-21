58% less cybersecurity breaches in Jan-May

From January to May this year, the Judiciary Police (PJ) recorded 58% fewer cybersecurity incidents year-over-year, PJ director Sit Chong Meng has disclosed at a PJ event.

During the first five months of the year, the PJ logged only eight cybersecurity incidents. Sit further disclosed that the Cybersecurity Centre of the PJ issued 84 warnings on possible cybersecurity incidents to “key infrastructure operators” during the same period, 20% up year-over-year.

He added that further work and upgrades of equipment would be conducted or concluded in the second half of this year, which will better assist the center’s legally established responsibilities.

Meanwhile, he admitted that “contactless” crimes have seen an increase in both number and manner, “posing severe risks to property security and legal rights of the public.” Physical crimes were also on the rise amid border normalization and economic recovery.

During the same five months, the police opened 4,585 investigations, 26.2% up year-over-year, but 24% short of the same period in 2019.

So far, three murders have happened in the city this year, with two identified by the PJ as connected to prostitution and illegal currency exchange syndicates, and the remaining case a “domestic tragedy.” Sit said serious violent crimes are not intensifying, and that although more crime has been recorded, frequency is lower than the period before Covid-19.

Domestic and regional police cooperation has helped the PJ’s investigations into the two “non-domestic” murder cases.

Robbery and thefts have also risen significantly, Sit further disclosed. During the first five months, there were 14 robberies and 247 cases of theft, increases of 10 and double year-over-year, respectively. A number of these cases took place in hotels, casinos, tourists areas and public transports.

Prevention was conducted in two areas: police patrol and education as well as investigations and crackdown.

Three fewer illicit drug cases year-over-year were recorded during the first five months of this year, bringing the toll down to 19. Regional and international communications have intensified for prevention and crackdown purposes, Sit added. Drug trafficking by mail is a key area, he said.

During the same five months, 330 investigations into casino-related crimes were opened, 84.4% up year-over-year. The main cause of the increment was due to an influx of tourists and the recovery of casino activities. Loan-sharking as well as related abduction and custody have not seen significant increases. The main types of crimes recorded were swindling, theft, violation of orders and appropriation of properties, among other crimes.