Six arrested in loan sharking case

Police have busted a loan sharking operation, arresting six mainland Chinese suspects aged 29 to 35. The group had distinct roles, with some persuading victims to borrow HKD100,000 for gambling, while others tracked bets and charged a 20% interest per winning round. The suspects collected HKD15,000 in interest and seized a pawn ticket for a gold chain worth HKD120,000. The scheme was exposed when a victim sought help from a friend and hotel security.

