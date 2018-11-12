5G service to be available on world’s longest cross-sea bridge

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is expected to have 5G service in the future, according to Fang Zheng, vice general manager of the WLAN office of ZTE Corp., the Bridge’s network operator.

“The Hong Kong-Zhuhai- Macau Bridge now has good coverage of 4G service,” said Fang. “Experts and workers have overcome the difficulties of a complex construction environment and the lack of optical fiber to provide tailored 4G solutions for the bridge and prepare for the future upgrading of 5G service.”

The coverage area of the optical fiber has been extended to 20 kilometers, double the conventional maximum onshore coverage of 10 kilometers, to ensure full network coverage along the 55 kilometer bridge.

The bridge “can be seen as a unique application of wireless technology, highlighting the high-quality products and advanced technology provided by China’s communication sector,” continued Fang.

According to Xinhua, the bridge will be connected to the Internet of Things, a significant development under 5G technology.

Fang said that 5G connectivity was planned from the very beginning, with network architecture, room for 5G stations and the installation of fiber all taken into consideration during the bridge’s development. MDT/Xinhua

