Korean Air launches daily Seoul-Macau route

Korean Air has launched a new daily flight service between Seoul Incheon and Macau International Airport, becoming the sole full-service carrier connecting the two cities. The inaugural flight, KE169, arrived in Macau in the early hours on Monday.

The new Korean Air route, along with existing flights, has increased the total number of direct flights between Macau and Seoul to 35 per week, while there are also three weekly flights between Macau and Busan. This expanded air connectivity is expected to significantly boost mutual visitation between Macau and Korea. “Korean Air’s new flight service between Seoul and Macau is expected to elevate the city’s attraction for high-end Korean travelers and lead to a growing number of visitor arrivals from Korea, reinforcing Macau’s status as a world center of tourism and leisure,” said the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in a statement.

In tandem with the new air link, the MGTO has partnered with Korean Air to offer special ticket promotions and launch promotional tourism and marketing campaigns to boost awareness. This includes hosting Korean media to showcase Macau’s tourism offerings, and inviting Korean influencers to create video content that further promotes Macau.

Starting in September, Korean Air will add a new Macau-Lisbon route via Seoul.

The service will operate three times per week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, using a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, the local airport company stated.

The flights departing from Seoul will have a flight time of around 12 hours, operating between Incheon International Airport and Humberto Delgado Airport in Lisbon. Passengers from Macau will have the option to stopover in Seoul for up to six hours, allowing them to connect with Korean Air’s new daily service between Seoul and Macau that launched on July 1. During the stopover, passengers’ checked luggage will be automatically transferred to their final destination in Lisbon.

Currently, Macau International Airport offers 14 indirect flights to destinations such as Canada, the U.S., Germany, Australia, India, and Sri Lanka via carriers like Eva Air, Scoot, Air China, and AirAsia. Nadia Shaw