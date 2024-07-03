Supervisor accused of awarding jobs in exchange for kickbacks

The Commission Against Corruption of Macau (CCAC) has alleged corruption at an unnamed integrated resort involving a supervisor responsible for personnel recruitment in the stewarding department. He is suspected of soliciting bribes from job seekers in exchange for securing employment at the resort, bypassing proper hiring procedures.

The CCAC’s investigation revealed that the supervisor, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, is accused of using his position to assist at least nine mainland Chinese residents obtain jobs at the unnamed resort. The supervisor allegedly identified potential job candidates through his girlfriend and a middleman, who were tasked with recruiting mainland Chinese residents interested in working at the resort.

According to the corruption watchdog’s findings, the girlfriend and middleman offered to help these individuals secure jobs, reportedly telling these job seekers they could get them hired at the resort in exchange for a “placement fee” of RMB15,000 to RMB25,000.

Many of the job seekers who paid the fees were immediately hired without even having to interview, and some were found not to meet the minimum academic qualifications required for their positions, with some reportedly illiterate – a clear violation of the resort’s entry requirements.

During the investigation, the bureau discovered that the supervisor and his associates had taken steps to cover up their alleged wrongdoings. Investigators found evidence that records and documents related to the placement fees had been destroyed, in an apparent attempt to hide their involvement in the bribery scheme.

The CCAC has determined that the supervisor, his girlfriend, and the middleman committed passive bribery in the private sector, while the nine mainland Chinese residents who paid the placement fees are suspected of active bribery. The case has now been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further handling.

This is the second bribery case involving a private enterprise that the CCAC has uncovered in recent times. The anti-corruption agency now urges the public to uphold integrity and comply with the law, and advises private institutions to immediately report any illicit acts, such as bribery or bribe solicitation by their personnel, to the CCAC in order to safeguard a fair employment environment in Macau. Nadia Shaw