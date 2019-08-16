7 days proposed for free return of purchased items

The government has proposed giving consumers seven days to decide whether or not they want to return a purchased item.

Yesterday, government representatives met with members of the First Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL) to discuss the amendment of the Consumer Protection Law.

The discussion concerned purchases and contracts made online and in physical stores.

The amendment proposes that a service or a product provider must clearly inform consumers and provide all information about the character of the item, price, shipping costs, and tax code among other aspects. The information should be provided before a supplier establishes a contract with a consumer.

The amendment proposes a seven-day cooling off period for consumer contracts. The cooling off period gives consumers the right to freely terminate the contract within seven days without having to provide any reason.

Ho Ion Sang, chairman of the First Standing Committee, cited government representatives’ explanations and said that the seven-day cooling off period is set up specifically for online purchases, street promotions and pre-sales, because consumers cannot approach goods or services while making the purchase.

Considering suppliers’ rights, the government also proposed articles to prevent consumers from abusing the seven-day cooling off period policy. For example, consumers must return the goods with the original packaging, instructions and other items, and should bear shipping costs for the return. JZ