70th GP 80% of last two Grand Prix race days tickets sold

A bout 80% of the tickets for the last two race days of this year’s Macau Grand Prix (GP) have been sold, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, has disclosed.

Marking the event’s 70th anniversary, this year’s Macau GP will be held on six days over the second and the third weekends in November.

The senior official described ticket sales as satisfactory. She hoped the event will help attract more tourists to Macau.

The Director of the MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, said the Macau GP’s promotional videos are being aired on Cathay Pacific flights to persuade Hong Kong-bound passengers to visit Macau as well.

Meanwhile, the event’s organization has been going smoothly, Ao Ieong said. Crash barriers are installed, with certain necessary openings and chain-link fencing as exceptions. Flexible openings are reserved for the swift resumption of road traffic after each race day.

The public parking lot at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal has been closed since last weekend. It will reopen on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. Those who need parking near the ferry terminal should consider the parking lots next to Jai Alai hotel or behind the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Commissioner’s Office.

As at every Macau GP, the ferry terminal parking lot is closed to park race cars.

Road users are also reminded about possible detours or lane closures due to the installation of crash barriers.