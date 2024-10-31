7,200 public housing units under construction in Q3

During the third quarter (Q3), six private residential projects received occupation permits, adding a total of 266 units to the market, according to data from the Land and Urban Construction Bureau. Currently, there are 52 private residential projects either under construction or undergoing inspection, which will provide an additional 2,140 units. Additionally, 77 residential projects are in the design phase, contributing 5,113 future units. In terms of hospitality, four hotel projects are currently under construction, offering 2,928 rooms. Furthermore, there are eight more hotel projects in the design stage.

