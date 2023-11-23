‘Above Zobeide’ to represent Macau in Venice Biennale

The exhibition proposal, “Above Zobeide,” submitted by local curator Chang Chan and artist Wong Weng Cheong, will represent Macau at the Biennale in Venice, Italy in April next year. The open call for proposals for the 60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China aims to select outstanding work to promote Macau’s contemporary art on the international stage. The selected proposal was inspired by the famous novel “Invisible Cities” by Italian writer Italo Calvino, and expresses concern over the development of human civilization.

