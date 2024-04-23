Action Plan announced as members talk about achievements and new opportunities in their relations with China

The 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries (Forum Macau) kicked off officially yesterday morning with the opening ceremony.

Forum Macau also announced its Action Plan for 2024-2027, which involves enhancing collaboration in established fields and introducing innovative initiatives in sectors like healthcare and environmental conservation.

Presented by the Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macau, Ji Xianzheng, the Strategic Plan for Economic and Trade Co-operation (2024-2027) outlines fresh areas of focus for the Forum.

As listed in the plan, the Forum aims to have a continuous effort to enhance collaboration in traditional sectors, particularly in the fields of medical and health care, environmental protection, and the development of Portuguese-speaking countries.

The plan also focuses on exploring new areas of cooperation, such as establishing the Blue Partnership between China and Portuguese-speaking countries and addressing climate change.

Forum Macau will also highlight for Macau’s platform building, with an emphasis on leveraging its central city position in the Greater Bay Area to foster economic and trade relations between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

As on previous occasions, the ceremony was an opportunity for each of the nine Portuguese-speaking countries and China to address other members and talk about their latest achievements as well as upcoming opportunities for further development or cooperation.

Angola

On behalf of the Republic of Angola, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Rui Miguêns de Oliveira, highlighted the way that the government of the People’s Republic of China has handled the adversities of the pandemic period and post-pandemic initial recovery, stating that, over the last four years, it has shown persistence and resilience.

“China’s solidarity was highly appreciated and we are grateful for it having saved thousands of human lives,” Miguêns de Oliveira said.

He noted that China has been an inspiring source for the process of national reconstruction after the conquest of the effective peace of Angola in 2002, having been since that period Angola’s “largest trading partner, the main source of direct investment and main partner in the construction of notable infrastructures such as roads, bridges, dams, hydroelectric power plants, residential urbanization, schools, hospitals, railways, seaports, and airports.”

Miguêns de Oliveira also noted that the Angolan government has now created conditions that configure a facilitated business environment aiming to “support business and attract foreign investment,” with reforms and economic measures that simplify administrative and bureaucratic procedures and circulation of people.

Another innovation mentioned was amendments made to the laws on foreign investment that included now “packages of incentives and attractive benefits to investors.”

He concluded by inviting all members as well as companies, agencies, and chambers of commerce, to participate in the 15th edition of the meeting of businessmen for economic and commercial cooperation between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, which will take place in Luanda, from July 24 to 26, at the time of the implementation of the largest business matching market in Angola.

Brazil

Representing the Brazilian government, Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Micro and Small Business, Francisco Tadeu Barbosa de Alencar said, “Brazil shares the goal of promoting economic and commercial development from cooperation and believes in the efforts that this Forum [Macau] has made to seek consensus and tangible and measurable results.”

He also highlighted that, over the past 50 years, Brazil has had China as its most important strategic partner and that over half a century this partnership has developed, “based on a multidimensional relationship with mutual respect that brings concrete benefits to our respective societies.”

In terms of commercial and economic fields, Alencar noted that China is the main commercial partner of Brazil in the world “with a trade value that surpasses the sum of Brazil’s trade with the United States and the European Union combined.”

Alencar focused his speech on the economic figures of trade between China and Brazil and the importance of micro and small enterprises and how these take a central role in this trade between the two countries.

“Our economies have something in common that I want to draw attention to. We all have small businesses in our countries that play an essential role in the generation of jobs and technological development. Brazil has almost 14 million individual micro-entrepreneurs and 5.5 million micro and small businesses. That’s 93.4% of the total number of formal active companies in the country. If we also add up the medium-sized companies, this figure exceeds 99% of all Brazilian companies. Small businesses account for 30% of Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and 55% of formal jobs,” he remarked, adding, that in 2023, these small-sized companies were responsible for more than 70% of the new jobs created.

Still, he noted that many of these companies, due to their size, have difficulties in accessing the export market alone, pointing to this fact as an aspect in which Forum Macau can help, facilitating the arrival of these types of companies in China.

Cape Verde

China needs Africa and Africa needs China; these were the words chosen to open the speech of the representative of the government of Cape Verde to the Ministerial Conference.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Business Promotion, and Minister of Digital Economy, Olavo Correia explained that this is the ultimate reason leading members of Forum Macau to gather in Macau.

“We are all here by will and by necessity,” he said, adding, “We are all here today to […] discuss, clarify, and discover the ways how we can do more, do better, do faster, and with more impact for our fellow citizens.”

Calling for the need for a fairer, more sustainable, more balanced, and a framework more focused on mutual benefits cooperation, Correia noted also the need to concentrate more on people, particularly on young people and women.

Correia noted that more than discussing the initiatives China has to help their countries, it is more important to discuss how China can help the countries in their initiatives and the development process that is being led by the countries themselves.

“China, as a credible and reliable partner, as an active partner, fulfills the promises and is committed to our well-being. It is not just about business, trade, and investment, it is also about being able to count on China to transform the African continent, Lusophony, and Cape Verde,” he remarked.

With a focus on eliminating poverty and guaranteeing everyone’s access to energy, clean drinking water, sanitation, internet, education, health, and employment, Correia noted that the greater good is promoting the dignity of the human being, something that Cape Verde knows that they can count on China to achieve, he said.

For Correia, the new Action Plan 2024-2027, signed in the afternoon during the Ministerial Conference, is not just a document acknowledging intentions but, instead, “It is imperative to accelerate the implementation of the measures drafted on the new Action Plan 2024-2027, aiming to strengthen the construction of the Macau platform and raise the level of cooperation between China and the member countries so that the mechanism can effectively respond to the objectives and proposals.”

Cape Verde continues to bet on their previously identified fundamental areas for future investment, including the blue economy, tourism, digital transaction, energy transaction, the green economy, human capital reinforcement, the private sector, and connectivity.

Guinea-Bissau

Minister of Economy, Planning, and Regional Integration Soares Sambú highlighted the fact that this was the first presential conference from Forum Macau members since the joining of the organization of São Tomé and Príncipe and Equatorial Guinea, respectively in 2017 and 2022.

The same official noted that the motto of the meeting, “New Era, New Vision,” should represent a new multifaceted and audacious approach by all partners involved in the cooperation strategy, aiming to achieve the maximum possible benefit of the advantages offered to the members by the Forum Macau and its structure.

He noted that, despite the advancements of Guinea-Bissau in the construction of its economic and political stability, the situation in both domestic and external environments is still very challenging for the country.

“We recently concluded the signing of a reform program with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and today we have a stable macroeconomic framework and we bet on budget consolidation and optimization of the management of public finances,” Sambú said, adding, “our Government is deeply committed to the development of adequate public policies that stimulate the private sector and create a favorable business environment in the country, promoting the diversification of the economy.”

Equatorial Guinea

The fact that it was the first time that Equatorial Guinea was present at the Ministerial Conference was also highlighted by the country’s representative, noting the relevance of this meeting for the country.

“Despite the Republic of Equatorial Guinea being one of the countries that recently joined the Forum Macau, we appreciate and [admire] the path that the Forum has been following since its creation and that of the government of China in general,” said the Vice Minister of Trade, Industry, and Business Promotion, Jerónimo Carlos Osa Osa Nzang.

The same official noted the country’s efforts on new policies, namely on visas that aim for the country’s national strategy of sustainable development by 2035.

“This objective is aligned with other objectives pursued by the initiative of the Forum in general, and namely as a program of economic and commercial cooperation in particular. To a large extent it brings together the sectors of interest for the development and economic diversification, which motivates our government to continue cooperation in favor of this initiative.”

Mozambique

Vice Minister of Industry and Commerce, Ludovina Bernardo noted the roles of the Forum Macau over the past more than two decades, noting that besides promoting economic interconnections, it was also possible to combine other variables, such as health, education, and gastronomy, in a search for an inclusive and integrated project paying attention to the different dynamics, realities, and challenges related to the specific realities of each country.

With a focus on the new Action Plan for Economic and Commercial Cooperation for 2024-2027, Bernardo noted that this plan will “challenge us to look at our cooperation to respond to the new world dynamics requiring the participation of all in its implementation,” adding that Mozambique is committed to the consolidation of cooperation aimed at sustainable development, promoting the implementation of basic economic and social infrastructures, increasing investment in agriculture, in industry, in renewable energies, in health and education, with emphasis on technical professional training, aimed at self-employment, especially in the rural, semi-urban and urban sectors.

“We want, with our potential, to increase and diversify our exports with the Made in Mozambique brand for the Chinese market, but also for the Portuguese-language market, thus promoting micro, small and medium-sized companies, transfer of technology and business partnerships and investments,” she concluded.

For Bernardo, the geostrategic position of Mozambique, combined with new regulations that include visa exemption for 29 countries and the application of E-Visas for others makes the country more open, accessible, and attractive for visits and foreign investment.

Portugal

Highlighting the fact that despite the impacts of Covid-19 in the country, Portugal has been one of the fastest-growing economies in the Eurozone in the last few years, the Minister of Economy Pedro Reis remarked that the country has now, in addition to the traditional sectors, several new growing sectors such as renewable energy, digitization, and tourism.

Still, he remarked that international cooperation plays a fundamental role for Portugal, not only in the European space but also with the rest of the world.

Reis noted that the creation of the Forum Macau “represents the recognition by the Chinese government of the strategic value of the Portuguese linguistic and cultural heritage in Macau, and the economic importance of the Portuguese-speaking countries,” adding that Portugal “recognizes the strategic value of this multilateral cooperation mechanism, and we have always followed, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the activities developed by the permanent Secretariat of the Forum.”

“We [hope] that the Forum [Macau] becomes more and more a true platform for cooperation at the service of common development, with tangible results for all. The objective is to continue to strengthen the mechanism of complementary economic and commercial cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and the Portuguese-speaking countries. The areas of cooperation have diversified, and a permanent dialogue structure has been created between the participating countries,” he said, adding that for the upcoming years, “the main challenge will be the increasing consolidation of the added value and the distinctive mark.”

São Tomé and Príncipe

Vice President of the National Assembly, Abnildo do Nascimento D’Oliveira noted the initiative of the meeting, focusing on the promotion of the renewal of the links of cooperation and existing partnerships, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

He noted the outcomes from the recent “Two Sessions” held by the Chinese government and said that these will “unequivocally reflect the vision and global influence of China, emphasizing stability, progress, and international cooperation,” a series of aspects he claimed to be “fundamental conditions for strengthening ties with partners such as São Tomé and Príncipe.”

Addressing the relationship with China which has been a strategic partner in the process of economic and social development, “contributing significantly to various sectors, from infrastructure, education, fishing, health, and agriculture, among others,” Nascimento D’Oliveira said that is imperative to explore new opportunities for cooperation, diversify sources of income and promote the training of human resources.

“We believe that investing in key sectors such as sustainable tourism, agriculture, and renewable energies can open new prospects for growth and development for São Tomé and Príncipe,” he remarked.

Timor-Leste

Focusing more on the challenges that his country is facing, the Vice Prime Minister, Minister Coordinator for Economic Affairs, and Minister of Tourism and Environment Francisco Kalbuadi Lay said that “in the face of current challenges and future opportunities, it is imperative that we further support the construction of the Forum Macau, ensuring that it continues to play a relevant and effective role in promoting multilateral cooperation.”

The same official noted the great richness of natural resources existing not only in Timor-Leste but in all Portuguese-speaking countries which can be combined with “China’s vibrant economy and a prominent position as one of the main global actors.”

By doing so, Lay said that it is possible to create a powerful synergy that benefits all parties.

“By creating a more favorable environment for business, we can encourage a greater flow of trade and investment between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries,” he said, noting the commitment of Timor-Leste to China’s main initiatives such as the Belt and Road.

The improvement of living conditions in Timor-Leste is one of the aims of the local government, noting that the country is eyeing interventions aimed at health, education, and social well-being.

China

At the opening speech of the opening ceremony of the 6th Ministerial Conference of Forum Macau, the Vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Li Hongzhong presented a series of six new measures to continue to promote China’s cooperation with the Portuguese-speaking countries.

The new measures involve promoting trade and investment, expanding industrial cooperation, strengthening development, promoting advancements in human resources training, medical and health cooperation, and deepening the Macau platform role.

He noted that Macau will build a financial services platform for China and Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as develop an international bond market denominated and settled in RMB, as well as MOP.

Scientific and technological cooperation is also on the agenda with the implementation of more eligible projects on audio-visual cooperation mechanisms.

The participation of companies from Portuguese-speaking in China major exhibitions and fairs is also one of the measures to implement complemented by the facilitation of inspection and quarantine of imported food and agricultural products.

On training, China is offering 3,000 training places and scholarships for Portuguese-speaking countries students to study in China as well as research internships in tourism and other fields, and training in Traditional Chinese Medicine.