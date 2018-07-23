Activist Chao requests to stand trial in absentia

Political activist Jason Chao, who is currently studying in the U.K., says he has applied for a trial in absentia in the case of Wang Jianwei’s defamation lawsuit against Macau Concealers. The trial is set to begin tomorrow.

A statement issued yesterday by New Macau Association [ANM] indicated that Chao would not travel to Macau to attend tomorrow’s hearing. The statement said that the request is currently being processed by a panel of judges.

Chao is the director of Macau Concealers, an online satirical news platform published by members of ANM, which first broke the story of several sexual harassment incidents allegedly implicating University of Macau professor Wang Jianwei.

Wang, who is also the director of the Institute of Global and Public Affairs, claims that the 2015 story regarding the allegations have discredited him and were published in a bid to reinstate a fired associate professor.

ANM wrote in yesterday’s statement that, having conducted an internal investigation into the matter, it has found no evidence of malpractice at Macau Concealers.

The pro-democrat association says that Macau Concealers contacted UM at the time, requesting information on Wang’s alleged involvement in the sexual harassment complaints.

The university acknowledged that three investigations were being undertaken into the professor, but refused to comment further.

“Upon the scrutiny of exchange of emails and statements, in early 2015, the ANM board was satisfied with Macau Concealers’ efforts to contact UM for verification,” noted yesterday’s statement, “and its revelation was neither merely speculative nor ‘witch-hunting’.”

The statement also noted that, while ANM recognizes Wang’s right to file a criminal complaint regarding the “revelation of the existence of multiple sexual harassment complaints against him in 2015,” it maintains that Macau Concealers continues to play a vital role as a whistle-blower, compelling “Macau authorities to address issues of high public interest openly.”

“[ANM] concludes that whistle-blowing has an important role to play in exposing cases of this nature for the protection of victims, including those of verbal ones, notwithstanding the realm of legal protection,” it said.

“[ANM] is deeply cornered that any threat to freedom of expression will create a chilling effect making vulnerable groups more vulnerable, especially for victims of sexual harassment.” DB

Share this: Tweet





