Adani Group to bid for duty-free shops at Macau int’l airport

Indian airport major Adani Group has set up a company in Macau with the intention to bid to operate duty free shops at the SAR’s international airport. As reported by The Times of India, in a BSE filing, Adani Enterprises said its subsidiary Mumbai Travel Retail Pvt Ltd (MTRPL) “has completed the incorporation process of its wholly-owned subsidiary, namely ‘MTRPL Macau Ltd,’ in Macau on November 20, 2023,” with an authorised share capital of MOP25,000. The purpose of this company is to bid for the tender of duty-free liquor and tobacco shops at Macau International Airport.

