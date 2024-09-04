Additional subsidy for economically disadvantaged households

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) has announced plans to distribute an additional subsidy to 2,800 economically disadvantaged households already receiving public assistance. The initiative aims to alleviate financial pressures on these families, with a total expenditure of approximately MOP15 million. The subsidy amounts are designed to provide monthly support ranging from MOP4,350 for individuals to MOP20,270 for larger households with eight or more members. Payments will be made from tomorrow, and recipients can expect to receive the funds via bank transfer at eight local banks or through other commonly used payment methods.

