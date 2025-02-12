Postal services to the US resumed

Macau’s postal service, Correios e Telecomunicações (CTT), announced the full resumption of all mail services to the United States starting yesterday. This decision follows a brief suspension of services due to restrictions imposed by the United States Postal Service (USPS) policy changes tied to new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Earlier this week, the USPS had temporarily halted the acceptance of international parcels from China and Hong Kong, which also affected shipments from Macau.

The suspension, which initially impacted small packages and surface mail parcels, was implemented after the USPS halted international parcel acceptance from China, Hong Kong, and Macau, specifically impacting express-cargo deliveries to Illinois.

However, the US reversed the ban just one day later, citing collaboration with Customs and Border Protection to manage new tariff collections and responding to potential disruptions for online shopping platforms popular among US consumers. Despite the USPS’s reversal, CTT had maintained its stance on the suspension of parcel deliveries to the US., advising customers to monitor their website for updates.

CTT cautioned customers about potential delivery delays due to the backlog caused by the suspension and advised checking its website for updates. Victoria Chan