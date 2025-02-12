Wong Kit Cheng urges need to raise maternity leave to 90 days

Lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng has emphasized the urgent need to raise maternity leave benefits to 90 days, aligning with the same duration offered to civil servants, as outlined in the Macau Women’s Development Goal Plan.

As an advocate for women’s rights, Wong pointed out that one of the key issues raised by civil society organizations, including the Women’s General Association of Macau (which she chairs), is the inadequacy of maternity leave and the lack of support for families.

However, Wong acknowledged that amending the labor relations law to accommodate these changes has not yet been discussed, and no mechanism has been activated to do so.

“At this stage, while we await legislative changes, we suggest the government introduce temporary measures,” Wong explained to the press on the sidelines of the Legislative Assembly Spring Lunch on Monday.

“One possible solution could be to transform the current subsidy program into an administrative regulation. This would allow the government to provide subsidies to businesses, encouraging them to adopt family-friendly policies, such as extended maternity leave.”

Under the labor law, female employees are entitled to 70 days of maternity leave, an increase from 54 days in 2020.

Last year, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) has confirmed that the Macau Women’s Development Goal Plan is on track to be fully implemented by this year.

Among the five measures that will be further promoted this year are initiatives aimed at enhancing family-friendly policies within the public sector and fostering a supportive environment for women in private enterprises.

Meanwhile, Wong noted that the government could use incentives, rather than direct legislation, to motivate businesses to offer paid maternity leave.

“Given the current government expenditure and the foundation laid by the existing 14-day subsidy program, extending the subsidy by an additional 20 days seems entirely feasible,” she said.

“This would help stimulate the birth rate and address some of the financial pressures families face during the postnatal period.”

The lawmaker also called on the government to address other key factors influencing the birth rate, such as child care allowances, birth allowances, and related subsidies. She stressed that these measures could significantly alleviate financial pressures on families and improve their overall well-being, making it easier for them to raise children.

While Wong recognizes the importance of policy changes, she believes that a multifaceted approach is necessary.

“Family services, child care services, and healthcare are all essential components of a supportive environment for families,” she said.

“The government must actively engage with relevant organizations and service providers to enhance these services and improve the overall family-friendly environment in Macau.”

As the Times reported earlier this week, Macau’s declining birth rate has become a significant demographic concern, reflecting broader trends across China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Data from the United Nations suggests that in 2024, Macau, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are part of a growing group of regions where fertility rates have dipped to alarmingly low levels.

Macau’s fertility rate stands at 0.68, one of the lowest globally, and Hong Kong is not far behind with 0.73 births per woman.

Rising demand for psychological support

Wong said that the number of individuals seeking help from mental health services has increased, and that the association’s psychological counseling center has seen a surge in cases. She called for the government to enhance resources for mental health prevention, including promoting counseling services in schools and increasing the number of community centers offering mental health support.

Wong further emphasized that economic development is closely tied to the well-being of its citizens, noting that “the economy cannot grow without addressing people’s livelihoods.”

Therefore, it is essential that the government continues to focus on the moderate and diversified development of the economy,” she explained.

“By strengthening welfare policies, the government can ensure that residents share in the benefits of economic growth.”

Wong also stressed the need for better housing policies, particularly for new families. She argued that rising housing costs are a significant barrier for many families considering having children.

“The government should introduce more subsidies or protections for families, particularly those with single-income households, to alleviate housing-related financial pressures,” she said.

The lawmaker expressed hopes that the government will take a more proactive role in supporting family development, calling for concrete measures to support families in all aspects—housing, employment, healthcare, and childcare.