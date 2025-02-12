Associations urge free flu vaccines for domestic workers

Following two flu-related deaths in Macau, local associations are calling for domestic workers to be included in the free flu vaccination program, citing their critical role in caregiving and the heightened risk during peak flu season.

Ao Ieong Kuong Kao, president of the Macau Oversea Worker Employment Agency Association, highlighted the importance of protecting non-resident workers especially domestic workers, who play a crucial role in caring for families and often face financial barriers to vaccination.

Ao Ieong noted the rising proportion of elderly over 65 in Macau, whose weaker immune systems face higher risks from influenza.

Domestic workers care for the elderly and children, so their health directly impacts family infection rates.

Yet, foreign workers are currently excluded from free flu shots, and some domestic workers may forgo vaccination due to costs, creating a preventive gap.

Ao Ieong advocates free vaccination and multilingual public awareness campaigns to inform domestic workers about flu risks and prevention, adding that efforts can ensure all domestic workers are aware of available measures.

Yesterday, the Health Bureau (SSM) said it has procured 11,000 extra flu vaccines to address the recent surge in demand.

This new supply will enable expanded vaccination quotas, allowing specific age groups to receive walk-in services without needing an appointment.

Health officials confirmed that the influenza virus is currently active in Macau, with the epidemic having reached its peak.

The SSM urged residents, particularly high-risk groups such as pregnant women, children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses, to get vaccinated promptly.

To facilitate this, flu vaccination services will be available at multiple health centers across Macau from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Victoria Chan