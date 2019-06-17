Advertorial | Global ceramic artists share techniques with art students

Sands China Ltd. has invited ceramicists to share technical skills and inspire nearly 100 Macau university students, graduates, ceramic class participants and teachers with their creativity .

Two-day sessions were part of Sands China’s All That’s Gold Does Glitter – An Exhibition of Glamorous Ceramics, in line with the aim of Art Macao 2019 to boost art and creativity among local residents and tourists.

The sessions were held at the ceramics’ studios of the Macao Polytechnic Institute and the Macau University of Science and Technology.

Last Monday, over 50 attendees at the Macao Polytechnic Institute had the opportunity to learn from the exhibition’s curator, Caroline Cheng of Hong Kong, as well as three of her fellow ceramic artists, Antonella Cimatti of Italy, Prue Venables of Australia and Tetsuya Ishiyama of Japan.

The four world-class artists shared their experience and their creative concepts and styles with the attendees and gave a demonstration of their skills.

Participants enthusiastically asked questions while Venables demonstrated the technique of throwing, the process of shaping clay on a potter’s wheel.

Venables applauded the whole amazing journey of the exhibition here in the SAR, adding that bringing together artists from around the globe to take part in the one platform to showcase quality artwork has been a wonderful experience.

Commenting on the master classes, the Australian artist remarked, “It’s very good to have the opportunity to talk to people and maybe answer questions for students and explain things to them.”

“It’s always important to see other people’s work to realize that it takes time to develop techniques and also to think about how to develop your own ideas. That’s often a struggle for a while, but it’s always really valuable to watch other people’s work,” she added.

According to one participant, grateful to Sands China for ushering in a platform to exchange experiences with the ceramics experts, the opportunity was a one-of-a-kind session as the speakers invited by Sands China are globally well-known.

“I can’t believe that these ceramic masters from different countries are here to share their experiences with us. They have their own techniques and it’s interesting to learn from them,” said Kitty Chan.

“It has inspired me knowing that there are a lot of possibilities to work with clay. I think masterclasses like this can help us improve a lot in terms of developing different techniques. We need knowledge, and this is one of the ways to be inspired,” she added.

Meanwhile, another participant said that some of the artists invited to the exhibition are the ones she has looked up to, given the awards they have received and the artwork they have exhibited in several galleries around the world.

“I am so excited, I loved their presentations,” said one.

Many were amazed with the way the artist Cimatti works as her objective has been to create a lightness in ceramics, not only in weight but also visually. Ishiyama’s work at the exhibition was also applauded during his presentation as he generously shared a series of techniques he uses.

The cultural and learning exchange did not stop there as another session was held at the Macau University of Science and Technology, attracting some 40 participants.

Led by Cheng with Michael Flynn of Ireland, Ljubica Knezevic of Serbia demonstrated the press mould technique, which involves forcing clay into a mould to make it take on a desired shape.

The session was also an opportunity for students to share their artwork with the artists, drawing positive feedback and advice from the ceramic masters.

Both universities are thankful and pleased to have this precious opportunity for the students to enhance their skills and learn from the ceramic masters from all over the world.

Overall, the participants were keen to be part of the masterclasses as it provided a valuable opportunity for them to learn from some outstanding ceramicists whose work is on display until Oct. 9 at the All That’s Gold Does Glitter exhibition.

Since Sands China invited 21 global artists to come to the region to exhibit at Macau’s mega-art project, the gaming operator seized upon the chance for local students to learn about technical skills and creativity in a bid to create a difference in the city’s art scene.

Serbian artist, Knezevic, encouraged students by telling them that there is no boundary to learning ceramics, and that students should take every opportunity to learn from skilled ceramic artists.

“It’s very important for students to listen to professors from the universities but if there is a chance to meet ceramic experts from abroad, then it’s great,” the artist remarked.

“I really hope that the masterclasses would influence them to somehow have their own creativity and not just to have an idea to follow other people’s work. Combining tradition and modern art could be the new contemporary art,” Knezevic added.

All That’s Gold Does Glitter features over 90 ceramic masterpieces from 13 different countries and regions. It is the largest and highest-level ceramic art exhibition in the Greater Bay Area in 2019.

The ceramic pieces are available for public viewing at The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and Sands Macao. In addition, the exhibition has lent four of its feature artworks to the Macao Museum of Art until Oct. 8 for display at Art Macao’s main exhibition.

Sands China’s exhibition was curated over the course of 10 months by Cheng, who is an internationally renowned ceramic artist. She convened a meeting of 27 artists from all over the world, including herself, to create ceramic artworks under the theme of All That’s Gold Does Glitter.

The museum-quality All That’s Gold Does Glitter – An Exhibition of Glamorous Ceramics is presented under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture, and is supported by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Macao Government Tourism Office.

The exhibition is part of Art Macao 2019, a six-month mega international arts and cultural event organised by the Macao government, with the participation of hotels, integrated resorts, and foreign consulates. The event line-up features the International Art Exhibition and a variety of other events, including diverse musical, dance and theatrical performances, and art installations in outdoor public spaces.