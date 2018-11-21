Advertorial | Sands China leading sustainability initiatives in the SAR

Sustainability has long been the core of Sands China’s business spectrum, with the company leading a series of initiatives in a bid to make a difference in the city’s sustainability goals.

The gaming operator continues to work towards its 2020 targets set as part of its Sands ECO360 sustainability strategy, focusing on green buildings, green meetings and events, environmentally responsible operations and stakeholder engagement.

As Sands China continues to respond to Macao’s goal of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure through its integrated resort offerings, it also targets to reduce its environmental carbon footprint, protecting the city’s natural resources.

The gaming operator committed globally to the UN’s sustainability goals, leading to a series of awards and recognitions globally and locally.

Examples of Sands China’s application of the Sands ECO360 strategy at its properties include the company’s ongoing efforts on resource conservation.

Just recently, LVS has once again been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for its industry-leading corporate sustainability efforts. Sands is the only integrated resort company included in DJSI North America.

Sands China continues to improve its corporate social responsibility performance, leading to a series of initiatives that would assist the goal of reducing its carbon footprint.

In 2017 alone, energy-saving LED lights and the optimization of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems saved a total of 21 million kWh of electricity – enough to power more than 50,000 households for one month.

Such savings were made through 25 different energy efficiency projects across its properties.

Sands China utilises food waste digesters at all its properties, and has been able to continue decreasing the waste generated per guestroom, even with annual increases in guest visitation. And back-of-house programmes like the Clean Plate Challenge have been successful in decreasing food waste.

As a product of its goals, 95 percent of its suite lighting and other operational areas are using the latest LED and other energy saving technologies.

125 recycling points have also been established at its properties to be used for collection and separation of recyclable materials.

Last year alone, over 7,600 tons of waste were diverted through recycling.

Sands China continues to pledge to innovate and pursue improvements in green design, construction, and material use, and plans to utilize clean energy vehicles as its upgrades its existing bus fleets in the coming years.

To maintain transparency and accountability, the gaming operator issues annual reports, shares its results with the Carbon Footprint Repository for Listed Companies in Hong Kong, and reports to the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) Climate Change programme, with an external auditor verifying the company’s greenhouse gas emissions.

This year, The Venetian Macao was awarded a Macao Green Hotel Platinum Award, the first and only hotel in Macao to earn the new top designation of platinum, which was introduced in the latest edition of the awards.

Award criteria met by the integrated resort include showing evidence of year-on-year waste reduction; availability of electric vehicle parking spaces and charging stations for staff

and guests; and establishing an eco-friendly mattress replacement programme.

The integrated resort also monitors the environmental performance of shuttle buses, including turning off idling engines; establishing a management plan for reducing food waste; and carrying out regular carbon audits to identify areas for improvement.

Also, The Parisian Macao – newly eligible after opening in September 2016 – received its first Macao Green Hotel Award, in the Gold category, as did the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip.

“The Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy is reflected in our vision of being a leader in sustainable development and resort operations, and we are honoured that our hotel properties have earned recognition from the Macao government,” said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd.

“Sands China has long been invested in contributing to a sustainable future through the choices we make as an integrated resort operator. Operating in an environmentally responsible way is essential for our industry, for our community, and for the planet. Our legacy is to leave a responsible, cleaner, and safer world for future generations,” he added.

Mark McWhinnie, senior vice president of resort operations and development for Sands China Ltd. on the other hand said that, “At Sands China we are delighted that The Venetian Macao has received the Macao government’s first-ever platinum-level award for hotel sustainability. Our eco-conscious efforts are guided by the Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy of our parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. That strategy manifests itself through a long list of initiatives that have been implemented at our properties which reduces our carbon footprint, contributing to a greener, healthier environment in Macao.”

Meanwhile, since the gaming operator views its team members as pivotal to the continuous growth of the company, it also launched myFITNESS, which is aimed at encouraging good habits for team members health, physical fitness and well-being – supporting its ECO360 goals.

The first campaigns under myFITNESS are Green Mondays and back-of-house health booths, encouraging team members to eat less meat, as it is more sustainable for the environment and helps fulfil the company’s social and environmental responsibilities.

With Sands China providing daily meals for its over 28,000 team members, their participation in Green Mondays is expected to greatly reduce meat consumption, in turn decreasing carbon dioxide emissions by about 25 tons a day – equalling a 1,300-ton reduction in carbon dioxide over the course of a year.

This article is sponsored

by Sands China Ltd.

