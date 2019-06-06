Aerial drone crashes into St. Paul’s

A small drone with a camera attached was found to have crashed into a stone arch of the Ruins of St. Paul’s yesterday afternoon. According to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), which dispatched a staff member to assess the situation, it was confirmed that the historical site had suffered no damage. No one was injured in the incident. The operator of the drone, a tourist, has been detained by police as he had not applied for a permit for the activity. Earlier this year a ban on the use of such drones was enforced in the vicinity of cultural heritage sites such as the Ruins of St. Paul’s. The IC said it has also notified the Civil Aviation Authority about the incident.

Non-resident deposits slip 2.7%

Non-resident deposits fell 2.7% month-to-month to MOP251 billion in April, according to statistics issued by the Monetary Authority of Macao, while resident deposits grew slightly, up 0.5% from the preceding month to MOP648.5 billion. Public sector deposits with the banking sector increased 1% to MOP242 billion. As a result of these changes, total deposits in the banking sector dropped 0.1% from a month earlier to MOP1,141.4 billion. The shares denominated in MOP, HKD, RMB and USD were 18.9%, 50.9%, 4.1% and 23.7% respectively.