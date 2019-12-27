Affordable housing criticized by Association of Synergy

The Housing Bureau’s (IH) application procedures for affordable housing have been criticized by the President of the Association of Synergy of Macao, Lam U Tou, in a letter seen by the Times. The association president claims that some of the practices may be illegal.

In the letter, Lam cited several local residents who complained about IH requiring self-employed applicants and business owner applicants to submit proof of income and a financial report prepared by a registered accountant. Lam said that such requirements never existed in the past.

The association president pointed out that to involve a registered accountant to certify a financial report means that IH is not the only authority to review affordable house applications. In Lam’s opinion, IH thereby violates the affordable housing regime.

Lam argued that the SAR government has been encouraging local youth to start businesses and that Macau’s self-employed residents generally have small and unstable incomes. Lam also claimed that registered accountants can charge substantial fees.

In conclusion, Lam said that the Housing Bureau’s requirements are not aligned with the purpose of the affordable house law, which is intended to assist Macau residents of specific income levels to solve their housing problems. JZ