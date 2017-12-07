Agreement reached to strengthen regional cooperation on public health 

Officials from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau gathered in Hong Kong on Monday to discuss public health, inspection and quarantine and food safety issues, and agreed to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation.

During the Health, Animal & Plant Quarantine & Food Safety Control Meeting with representatives from Hong Kong, Macau, Guangdong, Shenzhen and Zhuhai, in-depth discussions on important international and regional issues were held, including antimicrobial resistance, avian influenza and mosquito- borne diseases.

Addressing the meeting, Chui Tak-yi, acting secretary for the Hong Kong Food and Health Bureau said the HKSAR launched the Hong Kong Strategy & Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance in July to outline ways to contain antimicrobial resistance in Hong Kong.

On the prevention and control of avian influenza, Chui said Hong Kong has established a stringent surveillance and control mechanism to reduce the risk of outbreaks.

The HKSAR government will adopt further biosecurity improvement measures to enhance the immunity of local poultry, and will maintain close contact with Chinese mainland and Macau health authorities to monitor and notify each other of the latest developments regarding mosquito-borne diseases, he added. MDT/Xinhua

