Air Macau launches daily flight to Beijing’s new airport

Air Macau is set to launch a new daily flight connecting Macau to the new Beijing Daxing International Airport, which began operations in late September of last year.

An opening ceremony was held yesterday at the Macau International Airport.

The Macau airline currently operates four daily return flights to the Beijing Capital International Airport, and will now add a fifth daily flight to Beijing Daxing.

With the new route to Daxing, Air Macau claims to be “the first airline among other airlines based in Hong Kong and Taiwan to settle in Beijing Daxing International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport.”

Air Macau’s five daily flights to Beijing will be evenly distributed throughout the day. “This provides more convenience for travelers taking flights between Beijing and Macau,” the airline said in a statement.

The new flight will be numbered NX20. According to the airline, its name is intended to commemorate 20th anniversary of Macau SAR.

NX20 will depart from Macau daily at 9:35 a.m. and arrive in Beijing at 12:30 p.m. At 1:45 p.m., its return flight, NX19, will travel to Macau and is scheduled to arrive at 5:10 p.m.

The new airport is located in Daxing District of the Chinese capital. Its location enables its easy access from Beijing, Tianjin City and the Province of Hebei. The new airport is about 90 minutes’ drive from Beijing Capital International Airport.

Beijing Daxing International Airport boasts the introduction of cutting-edge technology throughout the departure process, including full self-

service, paperless boarding passes, and facial recognition technology.

Beijing authorities estimate it will handle 72 million users annually by 2025.

The new airport’s terminal building was designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid, who also designed the City of Dream’s Morpheus Hotel in Macau. AL