Air Macau sees revenue growth amid widening losses

Air Macau has reported a 20.6% year-on-year increase in operating income for the first half of 2024, totaling RMB1.47 billion (MOP1.66 billion). This growth, outlined in Air China’s recent interim financial results, reflects a recovery in demand as the airline served nearly 1.48 million passengers, a 78.1% year-on-year increase.

However, the airline’s losses attributable to its parent company, Air China, have also expanded, reaching RMB378 million (MOP427 million). This is more than double the RMB173 million (MOP197 million) loss recorded during the same period last year.

Air Macau, which operates a fleet of 23 aircraft, has struggled financially since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, consistently reporting losses since 2020. The airline’s average flight occupancy rate improved to 73.6%, an increase of 6.62% from the previous year. Despite this, the Air China interim report, released last week, did not provide insight into the reasons behind the widening losses.

The government holds a 21.5% stake in Air Macau, which has retained a monopoly on the region’s airline services and had its concession extended for another three years last November. NS