AirAsia launches ticket sales for direct flight to Sabah

AirAsia launched sales for a new direct route from Kota Kinabalu to the SAR, operating four weekly flights commencing November 2.

Spencer Lee, Air Asia Malaysia head of Commercial, said in a statement that Kota Kinabalu is one of the company’s largest hubs after Kuala Lumpur. AirAsia is committed to growing further by expanding its network to local and international cities.

“We recently launched a direct flight from Kota Kinabalu to Bangkok, and we are delighted to connect Sabahan to Macau and the Pearl River Delta,” said Lee.

“With Sabah strategically located in the northern part of Borneo island, we hope to bring the world to Sabah by linking Sabah with Asean, North Asia, Australia and beyond,” the executive added.

Earlier this year, Celia Lao, CEO of AirAsia Hong Kong and Macau, disclosed that the company was considering the launch of three to four new routes to Macau this year, adding that there was the possibility of using the airline’s Airbus A330.

Lao noted that the move depends on the city’s economic situation and how the airline can further connect to the Pearl River Delta.

The new direct route will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with one flight per day.

The budget airline is offering special introductory fares from MOP288 until August 19, for flights from November 2 to March 29.

