Airbus Helicopters establishes base in Cooperation Zone in Hengqin

Airbus Helicopters, a division of European aircraft giant Airbus and the world’s largest helicopter manufacturer, has launched its new China headquarters in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. According to China Daily, this move signals Airbus Helicopters’ strong commitment to expanding within China’s burgeoning general aviation market.

Airbus Helicopters stated that the new headquarters, located across the sea from Macau, demonstrates its dedication to developing China’s general aviation sector, particularly in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The company also sees this as a step toward supporting China’s low-altitude economy. This announcement was made during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as the Zhuhai Airshow, which started Tuesday and will continue through Sunday.

In a related development, Airbus Helicopters signed a contract with China Southern Airlines General Aviation (CSAGA) to provide two H175 helicopters for offshore energy missions. CSAGA, which currently operates three Airbus helicopters, is expected to receive the new H175s in 2025 and 2026. Additionally, CSAGA signed a letter of intent with SKYCO International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., a state-owned enterprise specializing in aircraft financing, to lease six Airbus H175 helicopters. SKYCO plans to purchase an additional six H175s from Airbus Helicopters, intending to use the aircraft in offshore energy operations.

CSAGA, a subsidiary of China Southern Airlines Group Co., Ltd., is one of the country’s leading providers of offshore oil and gas operations and emergency rescue services. Known for its high standards in operational safety, CSAGA holds the record for the longest safety hours in China’s general aviation sector.

China Daily reports that these agreements mark a significant milestone for the Chinese aviation industry. For the first time, a helicopter developed in China and completed in Europe will enter China’s energy market. Colin James, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters in China, remarked on the importance of collaboration to drive the low-altitude economy forward: “Now more than ever, it is of critical importance for the development of the low-altitude economy, and all stakeholders to work together on pro-Chinese solutions to promote the low-altitude economy,” he said.

As of the end of 2023, China’s registered general aviation fleet reached 5,016, reflecting an increase of 160 from the previous year, according to a recent report by the China Air Transport Association (CATA). General aviation in China includes a broad range of activities beyond commercial air transport, including agricultural and forestry protection, industrial patrols, emergency rescue operations, and the use of drones. “General aviation refers to all civil aviation activities other than commercial air transport,” said Sun Weiguo, General Manager of the general aviation department of CATA.

In 2022, China’s general aviation sector set records for flight hours, aircraft numbers, and operating companies. Traditional general aviation aircraft recorded 1.37 million flight hours, up by 12.4% from the previous year. By July, China had 465 general aviation airports, with Heilongjiang, Guangdong, and Jiangsu provinces hosting the largest numbers. Additionally, 712 general aviation companies were operating in China.

Airbus Helicopters operates over 340 helicopters in China, accounting for 34% of the country’s civil helicopter market share. Since entering the Chinese market in 2006, Airbus Helicopters has established multiple branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and several other major cities across the country. Other major players in China’s helicopter industry include Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. of the U.S., Italy’s Leonardo SpA, and Russian Helicopters.

The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, commonly known as Airshow China or the Zhuhai Airshow, opened on Tuesday in Zhuhai. This year’s show includes air displays by the PLA’s latest stealth fighters and Russian military aircraft. The event has drawn 1,022 companies from 47 countries and regions, with the number of foreign exhibitors increasing to 159 from 78 last year. The six-day exhibition showcases advanced aerospace and military technologies from around the world and will conclude on Sunday. PC