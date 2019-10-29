Airport environment assessment expected in 2020

Macau’s Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) will complete an environmental assessment report concerning the airport expansion project by the end of next year, according to a report released yesterday by TDM. The airport expansion project must fulfill the requirements of the Central Government, so the Environmental Protection Bureau and AACM are working together to complete the report. AACM director Simon Chen Weng Hong said that in order to complete the report, statistics from a full year of operations are needed, adding that the two bureaus will aim to release their assessment by the end of 2020. Besides the environmental protection report, AACM also plans to submit an application to the Central Government for a reclamation project to allow for the airport expansion.

Ilha Verde | fire a suspected arson case

A fire that broke out at a recycling yard in Ilha Verde is suspected of being deliberately caused. On Sunday night, at the recycling yard next to the Ilha Verde social housing complex, a fire was spotted amongst burning iron racks and miscellaneous items. The incident was reported by people living near the site. They claimed they heard an explosion, which the firefighters believe was caused by exploding glass. The Judiciary Police (PJ) dispatched police officers to the scene, suspecting it might be an arson case. The case has now been transferred to the PJ’s investigation department.

Gov’t to help Tong Sin Tong School expand campus

The government has reportedly promised Tong Sin Tong School that it will build a new campus for the school, according to a report by TDM. The school is located in the San Ma Lou area, confined to a limited space. Chairman of the Committee of Tong Sin Tong School, Chui Sai Peng, said that the association has already received approval from the local government to expand the school campus, and that the government will help Tong Sin Tong School with the expansion. The current campus will be reformed into the Tong Sin Tong School administration building. According to a survey conducted last year, Tong Sin Tong School is the local association which has received the most donations from the six gaming operators in Macau.