Airport expansion might make Macau a goods transfer center

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge could help Macau to become a transfer center for certain goods, according to the president of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Macau, Kou Kun Pang.

Pang said that many goods, such as luxury products, can first be transported to Macau before being sent on to Hong Kong through the HKZMB. However, Kou believes that Macau must expand the Macau International Airport if the city wants to achieve this goal, in addition to improvements made to the connection between ports and the city.

In view of the latest statistics from the Hong Kong-Zhuhai- Macau Bridge Authority, on 30th October, the traffic volume across HKZMB was around 2,244 vehicles, which translates to 93 vehicles per hour.

The traffic volume to Hong Kong is 1,081, and to Zhuhai is 1,163.

The traffic volume of both shuttle and cross-border buses was 1,483, while light vehicles amounted to 705.

The volume for common trucks and cargo trucks was 48 and 8 vehicles, respectively.

On average, the daily traffic volume of light vehicles, shuttle bus and cross border bus, common trucks, and cargo trucks is 885, 1,435, 28 and 6, respectively.

