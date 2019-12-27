Airport expects passenger growth to reach 15%

The Macau International Airport is expecting to finish the year with an aggregate growth in the number of passengers of at least 15%, said Eric Fong, Director of the Marketing Department of Macau International Airport Company Limited (CAM), as quoted by gaming news website GGR Asia.

Fong estimated that the total number of passengers transported via the local airport could reach some 9.5 to 9.6 million by the end of the year. This figure represents an increase of around 15% when compared to 2018, when the airport handled a total of 8.26 million passengers.

The results, if confirmed, represent a significant revision of forecasts made earlier in the year, when CAM said only around 8.7 million passengers were expected in 2019.

Fong said that according to CAM’s forecasts, approximately 26,000 daily passenger journeys relied on the local airport in 2019, as well as over 200 daily flight departures and arrivals.

According to the same source, next year the Macau airport will see two additional airlines begin offering flights to and from Macau.

These two new companies will join the 30 airlines reportedly operating via the Macau airport, according to the latest CAM quarterly report. They are linked to a total of 58 destinations in mainland China, and southeast and northeast Asia. RM