Airport passenger traffic records 18% increase

The Macau International Airport (MIA) handled a total of 4.72 million passengers in the first half of the year, recording an increase of 18% compared to the same period last year.

Last month, the airport handled over 780,000 passengers, representing a year-on-year increase of 17%. Flight movements increased by 22% to reach 6,344.

According to a statement issued by Macau International Airport Co. Ltd (CAM), this is mainly attributable to the increase in the number of visitors to and from the routes of mainland China, Taiwan and Southeast Asia, which increased by 33%, 8% and 9% respectively compared with the same month last year.

Up to the end of June 2019, there are 28 airlines operating at MIA connecting Macau to some 56 destinations covering area in mainland China, China Taiwan, Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia.

Meanwhile, for the first half of the year, flight movements increased by 19% to over 37,000 landings and takeoffs compared to the same period last year.

MIA has an average of 26,000 passengers per day.

CAM predicts that the passenger traffic and flight movements of MIA are expected to grow steadily in the second half of 2019.

Some airlines will add flight frequency schedules during the summer holidays until August to increase travel options for passengers.

Meanwhile, CAM also announced that JC Cambodia Airlines is planning to launch flights from Macau to Myanmar while both Bamboo Airways and VietJet Air will establish regular service from Macau to Nha Trang. LV