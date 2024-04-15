AL approves Trade Union Law, ATFPM-linked lawmakers abstain

Macau will soon have a trade union law to regulate the establishment and activities of workers’ unions, after long years and many rejected proposals.

The Legislative Assembly (AL) approved the bill at its final reading Friday.

However, lawmakers José Pereira Coutinho and Che Sai Wang, both linked with the Macao Public Servants Association (ATFPM), abstained.

After the bill’s approval, Che, speaking for both lawmakers, said they had abstained in all 53 articles of the bill because this version, “is still very fragmented.”

“It does not take into account many aspects that we [Che and Pereira Coutinho] have alerted the government to, especially matters related to local organizations’ participation and membership of international workers’ organizations as well as [the matters related to] collective negotiation.”

The two also claimed the “government should scrupulously respect the provisions of the Macau Basic Law” as well as other documents and local regulations that safeguard the right to protest and to strike.

Che said the new law as approved will not in any way “empower the workers.”

They also believe it will not improve anything when compared to the current regulations on associations.

Recently, Pereira Coutinho, one of the major advocates for the creation of a trade union law, had expressed disappointment with the direction the new law was taking, stating conclusively on several occasions that “this law [proposal] is worse than the current law.”

The new law will take effect March 31, 2025, almost one year after being approved.

This is to allow existing groups involved in workers’ rights activities to adjust to the new rules, including the formalization of the groups as unions.

Lawmakers Chui Sai Peng, Wang Sai Man, and Ip Sio Kai approved the bill.

They hoped the new law can continue to strike a balance between employers and employees, noting that balance is “essential so local companies can develop stably.”

Also pleased with the new law’s approval were lawmakers linked to the Macau Federation of Trade Unions who said it is “an important step forward to tackle an existing legal loophole.”