AL Plenary | Lawmakers to debate LRT project

The Legislative Assembly (AL) passed three debate motions on topics concerning the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) yesterday. The three debates were proposed by Agnes Lam, Leong Sun Iok, and a joint proposal by Ng Kuok Cheong and Au Kam San. All the debates will be conducted in the same session of the AL, advised the Assembly’s president, Ho Iat Seng.

Agnes Lam proposed to debate whether the government should suspend or change the LRT project. Ng and Au’s joint proposal called on the government to publicize the detailed procedures behind all kinds of difficulties, mistakes and changes within the LRT project, as well as to clarify the LRT’s development plan.

Leong’s debate motion asked the Transportation Infrastructure Office to disclose the overall plan and budget of the LRT before the office conducts the next phase of construction.

Leong says that the LRT risks becoming the “biggest white elephant of the century.” During yesterday’s plenary session, lawmaker Pereira Coutinho supported Leong’s proposal. “The proposal was very well presented by lawmaker Leong Sun Iok. The project’s budget passed from MOP4.2 billion [in 2007] to MOP14.2 billion [in 2012]. I was told that with MOP8 billion you could go to the moon,” he ironized.

Also yesterday, a proposal by Pereira Coutinho to refuse the proposed location of the hazardous materials depots was rejected.

