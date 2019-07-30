Alert issued for tropical depression

The Macau Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) issued a special alert yesterday about possible unstable weather in the coming week due to an incubating low-pressure area in the South China Sea, which is forecasted to develop into a tropical depression.

Weather app Windy.com predicts a possible tropical cyclone forming to the west of northern Philippines in the next few days. The cyclone is forecast to move toward Hainan Province by Thursday evening.

It is expected to pass by Macau tomorrow, possibly bringing rain and strong gusts.

The bureau’s forecast expects a low-pressure area developing in the next few days in the mid-north of the South China Sea. The area is expected to strengthen and will likely bring deteriorating weather conditions to Macau.

As such, the coming days will see more showers and thunderstorms; wind will also strengthen.

Residents living in low lying areas should be prepared for possible flooding due to the overlapping effect from an astronomical tide and the strengthening winds. Floods may occur in the mornings between July 31 and August 4.

As for other weather forecasts, thunderstorms may occur occasionally with showers until Saturday. On Sunday, there is a little chance of thunderstorms.