Alexis Tam leads delegation to UNESCO session

Macau’s Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, recently led a delegation from the local government to attend the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, where more than 30 applications for inclusion on the World Heritage List were reviewed.

The applications covered cultural landscapes, archaeological ruins, an industrial mine, an ancient tomb, an ancient city, and examples of 20th century architecture.

Secretary Tam and the delegation took the opportunity of the meeting to exchange views on cultural heritage protection with the delegation from the People’s Republic of China, led by the Director of State Administration of Cultural Heritage, Liu Yuzhu.

According to a statement from the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Liu acknowledged the work of the Macau government in the field of heritage protection.

Tam affirmed that the work to conserve the world heritage of Macau continues to be carried out under the supervision of China’s State Administration of Cultural Heritage. He also said that the government is accelerating the drafting of the “Plan for the Safeguarding and Management of the Historic Center of Macao” and preparations for the creation of a dedicated center to monitor the city’s heritage sites. DB