Alibaba’s Gaode launches accessible electronic map of Macau

In a move to improve accessibility in the city, Macau became the 70th city included in Gaode Maps’ accessible navigation network.

To observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, local officials launched the “Gaode Accessible Electronic Map Covering Macau,” which was created through a partnership between Alibaba’s digital mapping service, Gaode, and the local government.

Zhang Man, Gaode’s product manager, highlighted the map’s key features to attendees at the launch. She explained, “Accessible navigation includes three main functions. First, pedestrian navigation will try its best to avoid stairs and sections of road. Second, public transportation navigation will prioritize LRT and bus services in accessible areas, provided there are direct LRT stations. Third, search functionality supports accessible information search and display.”

Zhang emphasized that Macau’s accessibility facilities are now fully digital thanks to collaborative efforts. This digital coverage includes major sports venues like the Macau East Asian Games Dome and 20 other sports facilities.

The accessible map’s coverage also includes major transportation hubs in the city, such as Macau International Airport, the heliport, Outer and Inner Harbour Ferry Terminals, and the Border Gate. Besides 19 Light Rapid Transit stations and 98 bus routes, many hotels and shopping malls are also included.

Regarding the extent of the data uploaded so far, the product manager said, “To date, Gaode Maps has uploaded 343 accessibility facility data points, including 52 accessible facilities, 137 restrooms, 91 doors, and 63 multi-level pedestrian bridges, with an additional 53 accessible facilities added.”

Following Zhang’s presentation, Wilson Hon, Director of the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), emphasized the initiative’s wider social importance, stating, “The construction of accessible facilities is a symbol of a country’s and society’s civilization, and we must attach great importance to it.”

He then connected this effort directly to the challenges posed by Macau’s rapidly aging population as well as the city’s ambition to become a leading accessible tourism destination.

“Accessible travel is an important measure to address the challenges of an aging population,” Hon said. “Furthermore, as a world-class tourism and leisure center, improving the accessible environment in Macau will facilitate travel for tourists, especially families with infants or elderly members. This will help establish Macau as an accessible tourism destination.”

Hon also pointed to the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, where accessible travel will be essential. “Next week, Macau will host the Special Olympics, where athletes from all over the country, their families, and a large number of tourists and local residents will participate in this sporting event,” he said.

Reflecting on Macau’s cultural heritage and hospitality, Li Yanxia, Vice-President of Gaode Maps acknowledged travel challenges faced by people with mobility impairments and praised the collaboration with the Macau government to create “a new accessible and friendly travel scenario in Macau.”

She expressed hope that the Gaode service would provide “more convenient and safer navigation for people with disabilities, the elderly, and all those who need accessible travel, enabling them to explore the beauty of this city with greater confidence.”

Like this: Like Loading...