Arrivals by sea dropped 65% since HKZMB opened, higher drop among mainland visitors

Open to the public since October 24, 2018, the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge (HKZMB) has brought significant changes to transportation between the three regions.

Seven years after its opening, the impacts of operating this megastructure can be observed in many ways, but those on the ferry services between the three sides are clear. Official data published by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) show that sea arrivals have dropped by 65% from 2018 to the present.

At the end of the second quarter (Q2) of 2018, before the opening of the HKZMB, the number of sea arrivals totaled 2.7 million, a figure that stands in stark contrast to the 959,389 recorded at the end of the same quarter this year.

A more in-depth analysis of the same data provides added insight into the HKZMB’s impacts on maritime passenger transport. Statistics show that the most significant drop was recorded among Mainland visitors (-71%), while the effects in other groups were less pronounced.

The lowest impact was seen among international visitors (-56%), while the number of Hong Kong residents transported declined by 63% in the same period.

DSEC data also reveal that the number of visitors arriving by sea has remained stable since 2023, when the borders fully reopened, with just slight variations (1 to 1.4%) recorded between 2023 and 2025.

Two major plunging moments

Data show that the reduction in the number of passengers arriving by sea is restricted to just two major moments: the first, right after the opening of the HKZMB, which led to a drop of 38% in the first year, and the second, after the long hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a decline of 41.5% between Q2 of 2019 and Q2 of 2023, from 1.68 million passengers to just around 983,000.

Advantages and disadvantages

According to the Jetfoil Conservation Concern Group (JCCG), there is little doubt that the HKZMB’s entry into operation was the turning point in the sea transport industry’s decline. However, the group believes the rapid decline is also due to the long stop and slow resumption of service after the pandemic.“There is no doubt that the HKZM bridge has won over most travelers with the super low bus fare, frequent schedule, and no sea-sickness,” the group stated, adding, “[On the other hand] the bridge is quite far from the city center [a fact that] requires careful transportation arrangements and a high bus fare connecting to Hong Kong’s city.”

The same group also noted that with the surging demand for transportation services, bus

operators almost immediately arranged more routes and increased the frequency of the services, something that does not happen or takes much longer to achieve in the case of the ferries.

“The ferry companies have shaved lots of sails due to the great loss of travelers, [still] the ferries provide roomy and comfortable seats and a wide range of facilities from catering to toilets to different cabins for different needs,” they said, noting some of the advantages of sea travel when compared to buses.The group has noted that despite the big difference in fare, the ferries are still very popular and preferred by several groups, namely international tourists and business travelers.

The group claims that this is primarily due to the convenience of the location of the ferry terminals.

“We noticed that the ferries have been quite popular among foreign and business travelers,

mostly due to the convenient ferry terminals. The Sheung Wan terminal is at the top of a busy MTR station.

At the same time, the Macau Outer and Taipa Terminal are easily accessible with many buses and [in the case of Taipa] the light rapid transit (LRT) system.”

They also added that recently, it was noticed that both ferry operators (TurboJet and Cotai Water Jet) have created offers and promotions aiming to narrow the price gap between the ferry and the bus through the bridge. However, this is not likely to change the general panorama of the continuing growth in passengers transported through the HKZMB compared to those by sea.

According to JCCG, the Golden Bus Service’s significant advantages lie in its lower ticket price, increased frequency (reaching every five minutes in peak times), round-the-clock operation, and convenience for those sensitive to seasickness.

On the other hand, ferries win in interconnectivity due to the location of the ferry terminals, which allows easier access to city centers or transportation transfers; more spacious and comfortable seats; and added services during the trip, such as toilets, the possibility of eating and drinking, acquiring food and beverage products on board, and Wi-Fi access.

Vox-pop highlights advantages and flaws of ferry service

Talking to regular passengers of both the ferries and the Golden Bus Service, several residents have expressed their opinions on the services.

The majority claimed that, while being more expensive, the ferry has clear advantages over the buses due to connectivity.

“It is much easier and faster to travel by ferry, particularly if you intend to go to Hong Kong Island. The bridge is more convenient only if you travel to the [HK] airport, Disneyland, or Lantau Island,” a resident named Eddie told the Times.

“Sometimes I am also ‘forced’ to use the bus in case I stay in Hong Kong until late in the evening, because nowadays there are no late-night ferries anymore,” he added.

Another resident, surname Chu, said she prefers the ferries but noted that, besides being pricier, they are behind in service updates.

“The service is now very poor when compared to the past. There are fewer drink and snack options, and everything seems semi-operational. Before, we would see the staff passing and offering food, drinks, and other services; nowadays, only one person comes to pick up the trash at the end of the journey, and that is it,” she said.

“The seats are old. Some are even damaged by use; even some seatbelts are not working as they should. Charging mobile phones or other devices on board is also impossible as there are no charging ports. This is especially important nowadays, as everyone uses smartphones. It has become a standard even in restaurants and coffee shops to have charging ports; moreover, in a one-hour-long trip. I think they need to, at least, have some repairs done and add some conveniences like phone chargers,” the passenger added.

Another passenger, named Ricardo, remarked that he had noticed that trip durations have been increasing lately, with ferries often taking around 1.5 hours to reach Hong Kong, instead of 50 to 60 minutes (the standard duration in the past).

He also said that the same happens with the buses that started to offer the trip in 35–40 minutes and now are also taking up to one hour, something he said he did not understand, particularly concerning the buses, as they often circulate at very low speeds on a completely empty open road.

The same user said, “As for the ferry, the Taipa terminal, in particular, is a disaster. It is a colossal structure that is 90% unused, and due to its exaggerated size, it forces passengers to walk long distances across never-ending hallways and in and out of the building unnecessarily. I can assure you (because I did this experiment before) that the time you spend from the moment you leave the ferry until you get in a taxi is at least 50-60% of the sailing time from Hong Kong, and on some busy days, it is 100%. There is a lot, really a lot, of margin for improvement in both systems.”

