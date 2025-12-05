Officials bid to improve infrastructure, service

Macau International Airport Company Limited (CAM) held a cocktail reception yesterday at MGM Cotai, Macau, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Macau International Airport’s (MIA) operation.

During his speech, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raymond Tam, discussed the airport’s infrastructure development and ongoing projects. He highlighted the continuing reclamation and expansion project, which aims to build infrastructure to handle increasing passenger numbers and improve operational capabilities.

Another initiative mentioned is the Hengqin Upstream Cargo Terminal Project, aimed at enhancing logistics and cargo services, enabling smoother transportation and integration with nearby regions.

Tam emphasized that these projects align with the government’s goal of advancing Macau’s status as an International Air Transport Hub on the West Bank of the Pearl River. He noted that these developments, combined with deepening cooperation between Macau and Zhuhai airports, will enhance Macau’s regional aviation competitiveness and create seamless logistics and travel options.

Ma Iao Hang, Chairman of CAM’s Board of Directors, highlighted the importance of aligning with national strategies, especially the Belt and Road Initiative.

Ma highlighted that the Airport will closely align with the government’s strategic plans to strengthen Macau’s role within the Greater Bay Area, underscoring that as the facility continues to enhance its infrastructure and service quality, it will contribute more to Macau’s economic diversification.

He also said that the airport is actively integrating modern technologies and innovative practices to enhance operational efficiency, making it more competitive in the aviation industry.

The deputy administrator of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Ma Bing, stated, “The airport is identified as a pivotal platform for cultural exchange between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. This role underscores Macau’s unique position as a bridge between different cultures.”

Ma Bing also mentioned the airport as a hub for boosting trade cooperation between China and these countries, making connections easier and building mutual understanding. Ricaela Diputado

