All government apps to become one

All apps written for public and semi-public entities are expected to be consolidated into one, named “Macau in Pocket”, said Ma Chi Ngai, coordinator of the Science and Technology Commission, after yesterday’s annual meeting.

There are various apps in the market, including the weather information app offered by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, the transport-related app by the Transportation Affairs Bureau and the app for the Identification Bureau.

Ma said that there are other apps offered by the government, although not necessarily ones which provide services to the general public.

Considering the large quantity of separate pieces of software, Ma noted that there are plans to consolidate all of these apps into one, suggesting that the distributed number of apps is not advantageous for the development of a “smart city”.

In addition, the commission coordinator said all laws stipulated in personal data protection legislation will be followed to ensure security of personal data.

Technically, the “Macau in Pocket” app would be capable of collecting personal data, as well as the information about the browsing habit of its users.

Ma also spoke about the study tour that the SAR government had organized with mainland academic institutions. Ma revealed that the tour will bring 10 students studying at secondary schools in Macau to Antarctica for an inspection tour, in which they will conduct research under the supervision of the mainland scholars. Ma said the budget for the tour was set at approximately MOP80,000 per student.

He stressed that the selection process was tough as it tested the physical and mental capabilities of students.

“The first stage of the tour will take place mainly on a ship,” said Ma. “If they don’t have a strong physique, they may not do anything there except vomit.”

In terms of mental capabilities, the process also tested the feasibility of the experiment plans they provided.

Ma emphasized that it would be an extraordinary chance to learn from world-class scholars and see Antarctica.

The annual meeting covered a wide range of agenda items, from “smart city” and aeronautics to international and national cooperation. AL