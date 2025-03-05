AMCM warns public of fake websites and phishing scams

The Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) has issued a warning regarding fake websites and phishing scams targeting the public. Following a request from AMCM, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) and Bank of China (Macau) have alerted users via their mobile apps, social media, and websites. The AMCM advises the public to be cautious when asked for personal, bank card, or account information through suspicious links. If in doubt, individuals should contact the bank or the Judiciary Police.

