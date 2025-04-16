CE emphasizes comprehensive approach to national security

The annual “National Security Education Exhibition” opened yesterday, with Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai reaffirming that Macau is facing a rapidly changing external environment filled with complex and severe risks and challenges, emphasizing the necessity of adopting a holistic view of national security in Macau.

“While further strengthening our confidence in the strong motherland, which will surely lead the entire Chinese people to overcome all challenges and difficulties, we must also deeply understand the importance of overall security,” said the city’s top official.

“This includes unswervingly implementing a holistic approach to national security and further promoting the construction of systems, mechanisms, and legal frameworks in Macau that safeguard national security,” he added.

In his remarks, Sam also pointed out that the US tariff policy “has severely impacted” the multilateral trading system centered around the World Trade Organisation (WTO), undermining the stability of the global economic order.

He emphasized that Macau will resolutely prevent and curb external forces from interfering and infiltrating, firmly implement the principle of “patriots governing Macau”, and ensure the smooth holding of the upcoming election for the eighth Legislative Assembly.

Sam reassured that the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speeches made during his inspection tour of Macau last year, along with the principles from the “two sessions” held last month, will serve as fundamental guidelines for Macau’s future development and government administration.

The morning ceremony took place at the Macau Forum, attended by over 400 government officials.

Zheng’s key requests of Macau

During the event, Zheng Xincong, director of the Liaison Office, delivered a speech calling on the government to fully implement Xi Jinping’s directives on national security and strengthen the legal and enforcement frameworks required to uphold it.

He also stressed the need to improve interdepartmental coordination, continue refining legal mechanisms related to national security, and ensure the successful organization of the upcoming Legislative Assembly election.

Finally, Zheng emphasized the importance of driving economic growth by advancing development and construction initiatives while maintaining security through high-quality, sustainable progress.

The exhibition will run through May 15 under the theme: “The 10th Anniversary of National Security Education Day: Advancing Toward More In-Depth and Effective Implementation.”