André Cheong elected president with unanimous support

Recently appointed lawmaker André Cheong was elected yesterday as the new Legislative Assembly (AL) president.

In the afternoon session dedicated to electing the new president, the plenary voted unanimously in favor of Cheong, who received all 33 possible votes.

This is the first time that a lawmaker appointed by the CE will assume the role of AL president.

Cheong, former Secretary for Administration and Justice, was appointed to the role following a recent cabinet reshuffle by Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai, who designated former Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak to Cheong’s previous position.

Commenting on the move – the first time an appointed lawmaker has been elected president of the Legislative Assembly – a legal expert who preferred to remain anonymous said that “[authorities] have ruled that a long-standing practice in the Assembly has no legal basis.”

“If the president of the Legislative Assembly is an appointed lawmaker, it wouldn’t technically violate the Members Statute. But it would always carry the unsightly appearance of undermining the illusion of separation of powers between the Chief Executive, the top representative of the executive branch, and the Assembly president, the head of the legislative body,” the legal expert told the Times.

Meanwhile, after the short session presided over by the oldest lawmaker, José Pereira Coutinho, a swearing-in ceremony followed, during which the CE officially recognized Cheong’s election.

The session resumed in the afternoon with Cheong in the president’s chair to elect the vice president and two secretaries.

As in Cheong’s case, lawmaker Ho Ion Sang was also elected with 33 votes in favor, representing 100% of the votes.

After the election, Ho thanked all lawmakers for their trust and support. He pledged to dedicate himself to learning more about his new role, performing his duties conscientiously, and assisting the AL president with legislative work.

Lawmakers Si Ka Lon and Ella Lei were elected as the AL’s first and second secretaries for the new four-year term that started yesterday.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the AL plenary session, Cheong noted that this new legislative term marks a trend of rejuvenation, professionalism, and broad representation.

He noted that the new hemicycle contains many new lawmakers, some of them young. He also highlighted that the composition is diverse, with lawmakers from different sectors and fields.

He expressed confidence that, with the concerted efforts of all members, the new AL will usher in new prospects and make meaningful contributions to social development.

The new AL president also expressed hope that the AL’s legislative and supervisory roles can significantly contribute to progress, innovation, and improvement of laws and policies, making them more reflective of public opinion and social expectations.

Cheong expects the AL to address several topics soon, including strengthening the legal system to safeguard national security, improving people’s livelihoods and the business environment, promoting economic diversification, strengthening institutional integration with the Greater Bay Area, and deepening public administration reform.

