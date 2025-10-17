Wong Sio Chak pledges closer community engagement after taking office as new Justice Secretary

The newly appointed Secretary for Administration and Justice, Wong Sio Chak, who was sworn in yesterday, announced plans to visit local communities, particularly traditional markets.

“I shop at wet markets every week and will continue to do so,” he told the media on the sidelines of his swearing-in ceremony. He added, “Gathering public opinion actually serves as a window for us to understand the sentiments of the people.”

The Secretary pledged to visit all districts and fully cooperate with the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) to gather feedback from various sectors. He emphasized that the bureau has established effective channels for collecting public opinion over the years and will continue to enhance these mechanisms to better address the public’s expectations, particularly concerning traditional markets and municipal infrastructure.

Wong, the former Secretary for Security, reflected on his 26-year career in law enforcement, including 11 years in his security post and 15 years with the Judiciary Police (PJ). He emphasized his commitment to proactive policing, community policing, and public relations policing, all grounded in the principle of putting people first. During his tenure as Secretary for Security, he said he maintained effective communication with citizens, community organizations, and the legislative body.

When asked about promoting effective communication between the legislative and executive branches in his role as Secretary for Administration and Justice, Wong stressed the importance of interaction between the two. “Both past presidents of the Legislative Assembly and the current Chief Executive have strongly emphasized this point,” he noted. Drawing on his extensive experience in the security sector, Wong highlighted his “substantial expertise” in fostering thorough communication with community organizations – a key focus throughout his career.

Although transitioning from the security portfolio to the administration and justice portfolio requires an adjustment period, Wong stated that former Secretary André Cheong laid a solid foundation for this shift. According to him, during the handover, the two engaged in continuous discussions about policy matters, including the guidelines established by Cheong. Wong plans to conduct in-depth research and collaborate with various entities to address key issues that concern both citizens and legislators.

Under the coordination of Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai and former Secretary Cheong, a series of laws and regulations have been enacted to implement administrative reforms aimed at setting clear goals and tasks. Wong stated that the structure will be streamlined, organizations optimized, and operational mechanisms improved. He acknowledged the persistent issues of a “fiefdom mentality,” bureaucracy, and fragmented governance among government entities, noting, “Macau also faces such challenges.”

Wong emphasized that addressing these issues requires enhancing horizontal communication and cooperation efficiency between bureaus, as well as fostering cross-sector collaboration and leveraging the central coordination role of multiple large coordination groups.

Additionally, promoting the deep integration of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, as well as the integrated development of Macau and Hengqin, remains a key task within the administration and justice portfolio.

Meanwhile, following Cheong’s departure, the Official Gazette (BO) announced an executive order yesterday appointing Wong as a member of the Executive Council (ExCo) and as the ExCo spokesperson.

