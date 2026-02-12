Developing nightlife can revitalize ZAPE businesses, lawmaker believes

The era of satellite casinos in Macau has officially concluded, as legislator Si Ka Lon emphasized that the ZAPE area is at a crucial turning point for transformation and upgrading, suggesting that authorities could integrate the area with nightlife to develop a vibrant nighttime economic chain.

He further cited successful examples of night economy developments in various locations, highlighting Changsha’s Wuyi Square Business District for linking historic neighborhoods with vibrant nightlife, Chongqing’s Jiujie Street for seamlessly integrating dining, bars, cultural creativity, and performing arts, and Seoul’s Hongdae district, known for its themed bars and street performances.

The lawmaker asserted that the area serves as a central hub in Macau, linking the World Heritage core zone along Avenida do Infante D. Henrique with the coastal scenic belt of Sai Van.

He stated, “This district features numerous large-scale leisure complexes and hotels, creating a 24-hour business ecosystem with local merchants that significantly boosts nighttime consumption.”

The lawmaker added that its “low-cost, high starting point” model facilitates “all-weather, multi-tiered” consumption scenarios, effectively catering to a diverse customer base.

In his recommendations presented during a Legislative Assembly (AL) plenary session on Tuesday, the lawmaker urged authorities to leverage 24-hour commercial elements to establish a hub for “coastal nightlife + diverse experiences.”

He also noted the need to utilize the Industrial and Commercial Development Fund supported by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) to provide targeted support for “night economy” businesses.

Additionally, he proposed promoting the creation of a “points system” that links integrated tourism and leisure enterprises with local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Meanwhile, regarding the government’s policy priorities for this year, which explicitly include “developing distinctive consumer communities and commercial districts while promoting quality-driven growth for SMEs,” other lawmakers called for establishing a long-term mechanism to transform the commercial districts around the ZAPE area from “passive relief” to “proactive empowerment.”

Lawmaker Lee Koi Ian stressed, “Short-term traffic-driving measures struggle to build sustainable competitiveness,” underscoring the need for deeper, long-term strategies.

