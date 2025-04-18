André Cheong vows to tackle bureaucratic inefficiencies, vows reform for SAFP and IAM

Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong is committed to promoting public administration reform by reorganizing the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) and streamlining the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM).

Cheong introduced his 2025 Policy Address at the Legislative Assembly (AL) yesterday, highlighting that “some public entities currently face challenges such as bloated organizational structures, overlapping functions, and unclear delineation of responsibilities.

According to him, the first step will involve restructuring the SAFP to clarify its roles, minimize overlaps among internal entities, and strengthen its coordinating role in public administration reform and personnel management.

“We will enhance the civil service management system by focusing on key aspects such as the oath of office, staffing, promotion, training, accountability, and the digitization of internal management,” Cheong stated.

This includes conducting oath-taking ceremonies for all current and newly appointed civil servants in accordance with the law, ensuring they uphold the Macau Basic Law and remain loyal to the Macau Special Administrative Region. Additionally, Cheong emphasized the principle of “patriots administering Macau” and advocated for prudent and reasonable recruitment of additional personnel.

“Prior consultation with the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau is required to ensure that hiring is prudent and reasonable,” he noted.

He also stated that based on the actual situation in Macau and informed by mainland experience, the government will integrate and launch a citizen feedback platform that utilizes large-scale application models and artificial intelligence technology to assist in receiving and handling individual cases.

Lawmaker Pang Chuan voiced concerns about the performance management review mechanism, noting that during his tenure as chairman of the Commission for the Evaluation of Public Services and Organizational Performance, some public entities demonstrated a passive attitude toward the review process.

He pointed out that the committee could only report such issues to the relevant supervisory entities in its review reports – which left uncertainty regarding whether any appropriate measures were implemented.

In response, SAFP deputy director Ng Wai Han stated that there is currently a public service and organizational performance review mechanism in place.

Moving forward, the bureau will explore incorporating the efficiency and quality of responses to public feedback into the review criteria – aiming to strengthen a performance-oriented administrative culture, enhance responsiveness to public feedback, and improve service quality across departments.

Regarding personnel performance, she added, the bureau will consider measures to link evaluation results to entities and their subordinate units – providing valuable references for supervisory entities in their management decisions. Additionally, collaboration with the Commission of Audit (CA) will be strengthened to enhance performance management efforts.

IAM restructuring

plan in phases

For the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), which “directly impacts residents’ daily lives,” the restructuring will be implemented in phases.

This process will focus on streamlining its internal structure and adjusting its functions based on the principles of centralized management, enhanced coordination, and simplified procedures – preventing fragmented management.

In response to an inquiry from lawmaker Leong Sun Iok regarding the work pressure faced by civil servants, Cheong revealed his plan to transition the individual labor contract system of the IAM to a public administration appointment contract system.

He pointed out that the individual labor contract system was an early attempt by the government to improve motivation and management flexibility by introducing a legal framework similar to employment contracts.

Among the public entities, he stated, “the most representative example is the Municipal Affairs Bureau” – where about 2,300 staff members are employed under individual labor contracts. He emphasized that their actual remuneration is virtually indistinguishable from that of those under administrative appointment contracts.

Cheong continued by explaining that the differing natures of the public and private sectors have limited the system’s effectiveness and created significant challenges, stating: “Many individuals aspire to become civil servants and are willing to work anywhere, even at the IAM, However, once they are hired, they often do not remain long. They begin to compare job opportunities, and when another entity has openings, they quickly apply for those positions.”

He emphasized that individual employment contracts are not necessarily the best option for general hiring within larger entities.

Leong suggested reforming the Public Procurement Bill to establish mechanisms that encourage bidding companies to prioritize hiring local residents. In response, Cheong noted that the IAM has already mandated that outsourced projects must hire local employees – otherwise, their bids will not be accepted.

However, he added, relevant government entities will explore the feasibility of making the hiring of local employees an additional scoring criterion in engineering bids.

The Secretary also highlighted instances of overlapping functions between entities – specifically mentioning the construction of the water pumping station project in the northern area of the Inner Harbour by the IAM and the water pumping station project in the southern area of the Inner Harbour by the Public Works Bureau (DSOP).

He admitted that consolidating these functions under a single entity would significantly enhance administrative efficiency and improve engineering planning, design, and resource allocation, emphasizing that addressing this overlap is a critical focus for the next phase of public administration reform.

Cheong stated he estimated that approximately 40 to 50 public entities would be redefined – including 12 departments and 36 divisions under the Municipal Affairs Bureau, as well as nine departments and 17 divisions under the SAFP. He also revealed plans to integrate the Printing Bureau (IO) into the Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ).

On Hengqin

Regarding the operation of Macau-registered single-plate vehicles in Hengqin, Cheong said the government has reached consensus on policy direction with mainland authorities.

“We hope the relevant approval process can be completed within this year,” he said, adding that the initial phase will be limited to vehicle owners who live and work in Hengqin.

He also highlighted the need to develop a new legal framework to support cooperation zone development. “We believe it is necessary to consider suspending or adjusting certain local laws to align with the needs of Hengqin’s development,” the Secretary noted.

As for youth employment in Hengqin, Cheong said 87 Macau civil servants under the quota system are currently working in the zone. He added that recruitment will increase, with priority given to Macau residents. “We are also encouraging youth employment through a subsidy scheme that offers MOP4,000 monthly for qualified applicants,” he said.