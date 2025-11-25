Two potential sites to be surveyed for the technology park

Starting Thursday, the Macao Technology Research Industrial Park will begin collecting public feedback and suggestions on potential sites for the park.

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai, revealed that the options include Avenida Wai Long, opposite Macau International Airport, and Zone E1, located in Pac On, between the Macau Bridge and the Amizade Bridge.

During a Legislative Assembly (AL) Q&A session yesterday, it was announced that the first preliminary site for the industrial park is on Avenida Wai Long, covering about 80,000 square meters. The second site is in Zone E1 and measures 177,000 square meters.

The Secretary emphasized the strategic location of the industrial park, using Macau’s extensive scientific research to focus on attracting top-tier technology companies in four main sectors: integrated circuits, biomedicine, digital technology, and aerospace. He also pointed out other promising areas, including intelligent robotics and new materials. “The industrial park’s facilities, size, and layout are still in the beginning stages,” he noted, highlighting the potential for growth in these fields.

Highlighting the local government’s commitment to collecting opinions from all sectors of society, the Secretary also announced plans to establish an international technology industry center next year as a temporary platform for the industrial park project aimed at setting up operations in Macau. “This initiative will pave the way for the full operation of the Macao Technology Research Industrial Park,” he stated.

According to Tai, the center will be located at the current Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre in NAPE, covering approximately 2,000 square meters. He also noted that the original incubation center will be relocated to the central district.

Meanwhile, the Hengqin-Macao Innovation Industrial Park, designed to complement the Macao Technology Research Industrial Park, is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

It was explained that while Macau will focus on research and development, Hengqin will concentrate on commercialization, specifically supporting Macau brands in expanding production, upgrading operations, and transforming research outcomes into marketable products, Tai stated. He added that this initiative will establish a cross-border industrial chain characterized by “Macau registration + Hengqin production,” with a specific emphasis on the big health industry, encompassing innovative traditional Chinese medicine, high-end medical devices, food supplements, and health products.

