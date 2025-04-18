Macau endures hot weather and rising environmental challenges: stats

Macau experienced above-average temperatures and environmental pressures in 2024, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

The mean air temperature for the year was 23.6 degrees Celcius, marking an increase of 0.8 degrees over the climatological normal.

The hottest month was August, with temperatures soaring to 35.4 degrees.

The territory also saw an increase in extreme heat, with 42 very hot days and 29 hot nights, compared to the usual number. This was a significant rise from the previous years.

Last month, the Meteorological and Geophysical Services (SMG) provided forecasts for the spring season, indicating that the average air temperature in Macau from March to May is expected to be normal to relatively high.

The typical temperature for this spring season is projected to range between 21.9 and 22.6 degrees, while normal precipitation levels are estimated to be between 380 and 640 millimeters.

Meanwhile, data shows that local resources were stretched, particularly in waste and water management.

The volume of municipal solid waste treated by the Refuse Incineration Plant rose by 5.1% to 526,979 tonnes, driven by higher per-capita waste generation.

The daily amount of waste per person increased from 2.02 kg in 2023 to 2.10 kg in 2024. Similarly, construction waste sent to landfills saw a notable increase, growing by 13.5%.

Water consumption also spiked, up by 5.6% year-on-year to 94.1 million cubic meters. Government and industrial sectors were the primary contributors to this rise, pushing per-capita water use from 359.9 liters to 374.3 liters per day.

Environmental concerns extended to air quality, with a rise in days categorized as “Bad” or “Very Bad.” The Ká-Hó Roadside station recorded the highest number of poor air quality days, including two “Very Bad” days, with ozone being the main pollutant.

Earlier this week, air quality has deteriorated sharply, with levels reaching “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” across the city.

Roadside and general air quality monitoring stations reported Air Quality Index readings ranging from 280 to 310 – levels classified as “very unhealthy” to “hazardous.”