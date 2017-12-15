Anima to work with international organizations to pressure Canidrome

Anima (Macau) president Albano Martins is planning, along with international animal rights organizations, to continually pressure the city’s government and authorities regarding the status of the greyhounds after the Macau (Yat Yuen) Canidrome closes in July 2018.

In a press conference held yesterday at Anima, Martins revealed that it had sent several emails to the government and related authorities requesting a dialogue and that to date he had not received a reply.

According to Anima’s data, there were a total of 605 active greyhounds, while 66 are inactive – a contradiction to Canidrome’s figures of 301 active racing dogs and 66 inactive.

Currently, 44 owners own the greyhounds, a figure lower compared to the 66 owners last year.

Martins lamented that Anima has sent letters to the Chief Executive, lawmaker Angela Leong, and just a few weeks ago to the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lionel Leong, without receiving a reply from any of the parties.

Martins also asked Stanley Lei, executive director of the Canidrome, for a public debate on TV regarding its capabilities to handle the greyhounds when it closes next year.

Martins’ letter, sent on November 30, read, “if you still think that you can handle them better than us, and your project for those greyhounds still alive is better than our’s, why do we not discuss this subject in a public debate in English language.”

Martins remarked that there has been no progress since 2012. “We are still exactly in the same position of asking the government to give the greyhounds to us,” he said.

Anima is asking the government and the Canidrome to grant them the greyhounds when it closes in July. They have pledged that they will facilitate and complete the adoption process in one year.

Currently, Martins revealed that there are 37 international associations, willing to assist Anima in the adoption process by finding adopting homes.

Around 317 homes from 15 countries and regions have already signed up to adopt these greyhounds.

“According to our sources, since 1963 to 2017, only eight dogs went out alive and were all adopted,” Martins told the press, fearing, left under the control of the Canidrome, only a few will only be adopted by next year.

The animal rights group president again criticized lawmaker Angela Leong for planning to establish a new animal rights association called the Macau General Association for Animal Protection, which would contact private owners concerning their greyhounds’ retirement – a move he slammed, as it will only delay the rehoming of the greyhounds.

Angela Leong previously questioned why Anima is so insistent in wanting to assume responsibility for the greyhounds once the Canidrome closes in July 2018. In October, she said that Canidrome will take responsibility of the dogs and is discussing the possibility of sending some to New Zealand or Australia if needed.

Martins argued yesterday that plans need to be made in advance, because it will take some time to transport these greyhounds to respective countries.

“Greyhounds are required to undergo medical tests three months before they depart a city,” he argued, noting that because of this, Anima needed to know whether or not they will receive the greyhounds.

“One year is the only time I’m asking. They have to make public tenders, make plans, how long will that take? It’s impossible to finish it by one year,” he said.

This week, Martins revealed, Anima facilitated the sending of two greyhounds to France, while another one was adopted in the region. “We’re working in advance to save as many greyhounds as possible,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





