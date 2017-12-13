Animal rights | Queen bandmates appeal to CE to pressure Canidrome

A letter signed by musicians Brian May and Roger Taylor from English rock band Queen is calling for the local government to pressure the Macau (Yat Yuen) Canidrome into surrendering possession of its greyhounds.

The letter, addressed to Macau’s chief executive, is the second instance of high-profile westerners expressing concern for the dogs currently under the Canidrome’s care, after legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot penned her own message earlier this year. It comes in the broader context of global activists and other celebrities, like British comedian Ricky Gervais, who have shamed the Canidrome in recent years.

Last year, international observers described the facility as “the world’s deadliest greyhound racetrack,” due to the abnormally high number of euthanized dogs.

However, as the closure of the Canidrome has become increasingly likely, activists have changed their tone from condemnation to appeal, calling for the Canidrome to hand over its greyhounds to Anima (Macau) for rehousing.

This was the message in the recent letter from May and Taylor, shared with the Times yesterday.

“The current cycle of suffering and death that is happening at the Canidrome of Macau goes against our shared values,” the letter reads. “It is also an affront to Macau’s proud history.”

“You have a once in a lifetime opportunity to end this suffering and set a positive example for the entire world. […] We are therefore writing to you, the Macau Chief Executive so that you may be able [to] obtain assurances from the Canidrome of Macau that the greyhounds in their possession will be transferred to the care of Anima – Society for the Protection of Animals (Macau) so that their safety is assured and adoptive families can be found.”

The Queen bandmates also appealed to the Macau government not to allow the greyhounds to be exported to “any other Asian country, where they will likely be used for illegal races or consumed as meat.” DB

