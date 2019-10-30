Annual event showcases authentic Nebraska beef recipes

Great American Barbecue – Nebraska in Macau” was held yesterday at Il Prato, celebrating its sixth edition of showcasing a variety of authentic U.S. Nebraskan beef barbecue recipes.

The “Great American Barbecue – Nebraska in Macau” kicked off in the SAR with more than 130 key food and beverage specialists from Macau.

The debut also included dozens of sponsors, including five U.S. beef processors that contributed products to the event. The event is also sponsored by the Nebraska Beef Council, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the Agricultural Trade Office of the Consul General in Hong Kong.

Joel Haggard, the Asia Pacific Region vice president of the U.S. Meat Export Federation said the event aims to showcase American food products and culture.

“The producers are very passionate in showing to customers the end of this long export supply chain; what their products are all about,” said Haggard.

“Every year they’ve been hosting a gathering of Macau’s food and beverage industry to kind of celebrate Nebraska beef, sample their products and allow the community in Macau to get together in a very casual atmosphere,” he added.

“We have number of stalls mostly featuring beef from America and different companies that export beef to different importing companies. These companies have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the chefs and the F&B personnel.”

The annual event was expecting some 300 to 350 guests yesterday as it also celebrated Halloween.

According to data provided at yesterday’s event, Macau imports of U.S. beef grew 36.8% in value terms in the first 11 months of 2018. LV