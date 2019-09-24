Another ‘Level 0’ incident reported at power plant

Macau’s Unitary Police Service (SPU) received a notice last Thursday regarding an operational failure at a facility of the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong Province.

According to the report made via the mechanism established under the “Guangdong-Macau Cooperation Consensus in Case of a Guangdong Nuclear Power Plant Emergency,” the incident was classified as “below the scale,” i.e. a “Level 0” event.

The incident description reads that a “temporary failure occurred in the power transmission cable of an external network,” which led to the “reactor to activate an automatic safety shutdown.”

According to the report, the plant’s staff immediately stabilized the power production Unit 1, of Taishan, according to the established safety procedures.

Although Macau received the information report on Thursday (September 19) the incident occurred at 8:08 p.m. on September 17, two days earlier.

This is the fourth minor incident this year and the second in Taishan after two others at Yangjiang Nuclear Power Station, also in Guangdong.

The classification of an incident as “Level 0” indicates that the case had no significant effect on the operation of the nuclear power station, the health of the operating staff, the safety of the public or the protection of the environment.